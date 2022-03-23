Police arrest Seattle man after alleged assault, fight with officers

A Seattle man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly assaulting a Kelso Freeway Shell customer and biting officers.

Kelso Police Cpt. Rich Fletcher said police first contacted a man later identified as Geoffrey David Bork, 46, around 4 p.m. at the Riverway Plaza after he called 911 from several different phones, reportedly telling a citizen he wanted to see how many officers he could get to respond. Officers could not establish cause to arrest Bork and let him leave, Fletcher said.

Dispatch received a couple calls around 7:30 p.m. reporting Bork "bothering people," Fletcher said.

Around 10:45 p.m., a Shell employee called to report a disorderly subject in the store whom they had asked to leave after he allegedly assaulted another customer, Fletcher said. Officers contacted Bork in the Shell parking lot and he fled on foot to the Denny's parking lot across the street, Fletcher said.

Bork fought with officers, biting two and causing "pretty significant" injuries and attempting to bite a third, Fletcher said. The officers tased Bork and additional officers helped apprehend him.

Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies arrested Bork on suspicion of third-degree assault, disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing, obstructing a public servant and resisting arrest.

