 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Police arrest Seattle man after alleged assault, fight with officers

  • 0
Police lights

A Seattle man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly assaulting a Kelso Freeway Shell customer and biting officers. 

Kelso Police Cpt. Rich Fletcher said police first contacted a man later identified as Geoffrey David Bork, 46, around 4 p.m. at the Riverway Plaza after he called 911 from several different phones, reportedly telling a citizen he wanted to see how many officers he could get to respond. Officers could not establish cause to arrest Bork and let him leave, Fletcher said. 

Dispatch received a couple calls around 7:30 p.m. reporting Bork "bothering people," Fletcher said. 

Around 10:45 p.m., a Shell employee called to report a disorderly subject in the store whom they had asked to leave after he allegedly assaulted another customer, Fletcher said. Officers contacted Bork in the Shell parking lot and he fled on foot to the Denny's parking lot across the street, Fletcher said.

Bork fought with officers, biting two and causing "pretty significant" injuries and attempting to bite a third, Fletcher said. The officers tased Bork and additional officers helped apprehend him. 

People are also reading…

Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies arrested Bork on suspicion of third-degree assault, disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing, obstructing a public servant and resisting arrest.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia releases video of cruise missile launch said said to have struck Ukrainian weapons depot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News