Longview police suspect a shoplifter stole tools from the Seventh Avenue Home Depot on Thursday afternoon, then led them on a short foot pursuit before finally catching up to him to make an arrest.

The incident occurred at the Home Depot, 580 Seventh Ave. in Longview's Industrial Way neighborhood.

Officers were dispatched at roughly 12:30 p.m., and once they arrived at the home improvement store, the suspect, now identified as Nathanial Gatts, 31, of Longview, ran off, according to police.

Police say that as he fled from police, Gatts ditched the same items he attempted to steal in the parking lot, according to a statement on the Longview Police Department's Facebook page.

Officers pursued Gatts on foot through the parking lot, ending in his arrest and the recovery of $500 worth of stolen items, according to the police.

Longview police spokesperson Capt. Brandon McNew identified the stolen items as tools.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

According to court documents, Gatts was once arrested for stealing a power tool from the Lowe's on Ocean Beach Highway on Dec. 16, 2022, and had a bench warrant issued for failing to appear in court.