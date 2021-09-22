Plants worth $1K stolen from North County Recreation pavilion in Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK — Castle Rock Blooms and North County Recreation Association are asking people to keep an eye out for distinctive plants stolen from the association’s new picnic pavilion over the last few nights.

About $1,000 worth of newly planted shrubs and perennials, as well as a potted tree were stolen Saturday night and Monday night from around the picnic shelter at the Association’s Sports Complex near the high school, according to a Castle Rock Blooms Facebook post.

Nancy Chennault, Castle Rock Bloom Team coordinator, said she filed a police report with the Castle Rock Police Department on Tuesday.

Chennault she noticed some plants were missing Monday afternoon and Mayor Paul Helenberg told her he’d noticed something was off on Sunday. When Chennault went back to the pavilion on Tuesday, more plants were missing, she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s very sad,” she said. “I don’t know why, it’s just obviously somebody who doesn’t care about the community ... who has no idea how much work went into it since August 2019.”

The Blooms Team, along with other volunteers, has helped with the landscaping around the new picnic pavilion over the last couple years, Chennault said.