Pedestrian reportedly hit by vehicle on Washington Way in Longview

Longview police and fire respond to traffic accident on Washington Way and 11th Avenue on Dec. 29. (LPD, Contributed)

The Longview police report a pedestrian was injured after being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Washington Way and 11th Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

At 12:18 p.m., the Longview Police Department posted a short video on their Facebook page alerting the public of the incident.

Police state the driver "remained on scene and the pedestrian's injuries appear not to be life-threatening." Officers are still investigating the circumstances.

The Longview Fire Department also responded to the scene and told The Daily News that the pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital.

