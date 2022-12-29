Pedestrian reportedly hit by vehicle on Washington Way in Longview

The Longview police report a pedestrian was injured after being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Washington Way and 11th Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

At 12:18 p.m., the Longview Police Department posted a short video on their Facebook page alerting the public of the incident.

Police state the driver "remained on scene and the pedestrian's injuries appear not to be life-threatening." Officers are still investigating the circumstances.

The Longview Fire Department also responded to the scene and told The Daily News that the pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital.