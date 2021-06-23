Pedestrian in I-5 center lane killed in crash north of Woodland

A vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian who was in the Interstate 5 center lane north of Woodland Tuesday evening, according to the Washington State Patrol.
An Olympia man was driving southbound in the center lane and hit the pedestrian, a woman, at about 8:45 p.m., according to the patrol. The woman's name has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.
The driver doesn't face any charges, according to the patrol. Drugs and alcohol were not involved.
