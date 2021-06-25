 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Part of 30th Avenue near CVG School closed for stabbing investigation
0 comments
breaking editor's pick top story

Part of 30th Avenue near CVG School closed for stabbing investigation

{{featured_button_text}}
Part of 30th Avenue closed for stabbing investigation

Longview police cars parked on 30th Avenue between Pine Street and Pennsylvania Street Friday afternoon. 

 Longview Police Department, Contributed

Longview police closed off the 2600 block of 30th Avenue near Columbia Valley Gardens School around 2:45 p.m. Friday for a stabbing investigation. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There is no ongoing danger to the community, according to the department. 

This story will be updated. 

0 comments
0
0
1
1
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US defense chief hosts Ghani for talks at Pentagon

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News