Parents to no longer pay Washington state when kids committed to state-run juvenile centers

Families of minors convicted of serious offenses will no longer have to pay the state for housing and treating their incarcerated children.

The law, which takes effect June 9, eliminates the requirement of parents to pay a percentage of their gross income to the state when their children are committed to state-run juvenile rehabilitation facilities.

The Department of Children Youth and Families, which operates juvenile rehabilitation facilities, proposed the bill to remove financial burdens, particularly on families of low-income and color.

The law cancels outstanding debts, as well as debts sent to collections. Money submitted before the law takes effect will not be refunded.

Secretary Ross Hunter of the Department of Children Youth and Families called the 45-year-old practice, known as Parent Pay, "financially stupid," and likely costing the state more to collect payments than the total received.

State vs. local

Parent Pay is imposed on parents of children in DCYF facilities, like the fenced Green Hill School in Chehalis. The payment is not required of parents whose children are held at the Cowlitz County youth detention center in Longview.

Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Michael Evans said juveniles sent to the Longview center commit less serious crimes, like petty theft. More serious offenses, like assaults with weapons, are eligible for commitment at DCYF facilities. He estimated about 10% of youth who pass through Cowlitz County Juvenile Court are sent to DCYF facilities.

A state report says 544 youth were admitted to the Cowlitz County juvenile detention center in 2019. Minors can be ordered to stay at the Longview center for 30 days or less. Juveniles stay at DCYF facilities like Green Hill for 30 days or more.

Court fees

A 2015 state law eliminated most mandatory court fees for juvenile court defendants, according to a 2022 state report on court fees.

Juvenile Court Services Manager George Moya said Cowlitz County Juvenile Court does not require defendants or their families to pay court or attorney fees. Restitution can be imposed, which would benefit the victim and not the court, he said.

Evans said restitution is rarely imposed in Cowlitz County Juvenile Court because court fines, overall, hinder people who already are marginalized in society.

"You don't want to further ostracize or isolate them when the objective is to have a cohesive community," he said.

The 2022 report on Washington court fines found juvenile court fees, like those imposed on adults, are rarely paid in full. The report says from 2014 to 2016 Washington state juvenile courts imposed about $5.3 million in juvenile court fees, like restitution, but only collected about 9% of those payments, or $494,000.

Evans said online court hearings have helped create more equitable proceedings. He said parents save money by eliminating gas fees for travel and taking time off work.

