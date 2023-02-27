Grant Hadler, the owner of the Longview restaurant Grant's at the Monticello Hotel, has died a week after being found unconscious in a residential Kelso neighborhood, police announced Monday afternoon.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue personnel responded around 2:30 a.m. Feb. 19 in the 1500 block of Ross Avenue in Kelso to "triage" what Kelso police described as an "injured fall patient."

Grant, 56, was found unconscious and transported initially to St. John Medical Center but was later sent to Southwest Washington Medical Center in Vancouver, where he died from his injuries Sunday, Kelso police report.

Kelso police say the cause and manner of Hadler's death have not been determined. Police are asking for people who can provide more information about the events to call Detective Craig Christianson at 360-423-1270.