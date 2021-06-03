Owner of defunct Kelso business arrested on suspicion of felony theft, after not fulfilling or refunding orders

The owner of a closed Kelso business — who admitted to customers he could not refund or fulfill placed orders — was arrested Thursday on suspicion of felony theft.

Steven Stoll, 51, was arrested on suspicion of six counts of first-degree theft and one count of third-degree theft and booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on Thursday.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

Stoll is the owner of the closed Premier Cabinetry and Design, formerly located on Main Street in Kelso.

Kelso police state Stoll collected more than $67,000 from seven customers from November 2020 to February 2021, but did not provide requested services or refunds.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police Blotter: Kelso police arrest several robbery suspects Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.

In February, Stoll sent a letter to customers stating he could not fulfill orders or give refunds because the business was closing, according to Kelso police.

A Kalama resident reported an incident allegedly involving Stoll to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office in March.

Kelso police arrest Kyle Belenski for involvement in 2020 murder-suicide of his child's mother and his father Kyle Belenski was arrested Thursday by Kelso police for his involvement in the 2020 murder-suicide of the mother of his child and his father.

The report states she ordered a dining room table from Stoll with an $11,000 deposit to be completed in January. The report states the woman texted Stoll on Jan. 25 about the project, but was then notified the business was closing about a week later.

Kelso police ask possibly defrauded customers to contact Detective Craig Christianson at 360-423-1270.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.