 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Owner of defunct Kelso business arrested on suspicion of felony theft, after not fulfilling or refunding orders
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Owner of defunct Kelso business arrested on suspicion of felony theft, after not fulfilling or refunding orders

{{featured_button_text}}
Police Lights - stock WEB ONLY

The owner of a closed Kelso business — who admitted to customers he could not refund or fulfill placed orders — was arrested Thursday on suspicion of felony theft.

Steven Stoll, 51, was arrested on suspicion of six counts of first-degree theft and one count of third-degree theft and booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on Thursday. 

Stoll is the owner of the closed Premier Cabinetry and Design, formerly located on Main Street in Kelso.

Kelso police state Stoll collected more than $67,000 from seven customers from November 2020 to February 2021, but did not provide requested services or refunds.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In February, Stoll sent a letter to customers stating he could not fulfill orders or give refunds because the business was closing, according to Kelso police.

A Kalama resident reported an incident allegedly involving Stoll to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office in March.

The report states she ordered a dining room table from Stoll with an $11,000 deposit to be completed in January. The report states the woman texted Stoll on Jan. 25 about the project, but was then notified the business was closing about a week later.

Kelso police ask possibly defrauded customers to contact Detective Craig Christianson at 360-423-1270.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FBI joins Las Vegas police in child death probe

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News