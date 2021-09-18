Out-of-town couple found with drugs, cash and scales arrested Thursday in Longview

An out-of-town married couple was arrested Thursday in Longview after drugs, scales and more than $1,000 in cash were allegedly found in their vehicle, said police.

Krissi Bartholomew, 43, of Aberdeen, and Travis Bartholomew, 48, of Puyallup, were found in Longview around 7:30 p.m. Thursday with a quarter of a pound of methamphetamines, two ounces of heroine and 34 oxycodone pills, said Longview Police Captain Branden McNew.

McNew said their car was in the 700 block of 14th Avenue when Longview detectives, who “were on the streets looking for suspicious activity,” approached them. Detectives also found $1,125 in cash, two digital scales and “packaging materials,” McNew added.

Krissi Bartholomew was arrested on suspicion of three counts of possession of controlled substances with the intent to deliver. Travis Bartholomew was arrested on suspicion of the sale or manufacturing of heroin and two counts of possession of controlled substances with the intent to deliver.

