Oregon State Police trooper injured in chase on Highway 30 Thursday

A Oregon State Police trooper was injured Thursday afternoon after a fleeing suspect rammed into a patrol car on Highway 30 west of St. Helens, according to police.

At about 3:30 p.m. on milepost 31, the suspect vehicle rammed a patrol car and struck a trooper. An ambulance took the critically injured trooper to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland. The trooper's identity is not being released at this time.