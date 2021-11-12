Oregon State Police trooper injured in chase on Highway 30 Thursday

A Oregon State Police trooper was injured Thursday afternoon after a fleeing suspect rammed into a patrol car on Highway 30 west of St. Helens, according to police.
At about 3:30 p.m. on milepost 31, the suspect vehicle rammed a patrol car and struck a trooper. An ambulance took the critically injured trooper to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland. The trooper's identity is not being released at this time.
Highway 30 was closed for several hours following the crash.
Columbia County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.
This story will be updated.
