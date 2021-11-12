Oregon State Police identify trooper injured in chase on Highway 30 Thursday

The Oregon State Police identified the trooper critically injured Thursday afternoon when a fleeing suspect rammed into a patrol car on Highway 30 as Trooper John Jeffries.

Jeffries joined the state police in March after retiring from the FBI after 20 years, according to an Oregon State Police press release. Jeffries is stationed at the St. Helens worksite. He and his wife have spent the last 25 years in Portland, where they raised their two sons, according to the press release.

"The Oregon State Police asks that you respect the family’s privacy at this time," the agency wrote in a statement. "We also ask for your prayers for Trooper Jeffries, his family, his friends as well as the entire OSP family."

At about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, a fleeing suspect vehicle rammed into a patrol car and struck Jeffries on Highway 30 at milepost 31 west of St. Helens. An ambulance took Jeffries to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland.

Highway 30 was closed for several hours following the crash.

Columbia County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.

This story will be updated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.