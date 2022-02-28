Oregon State Police capture sea lion in Northwest Oregon yard

WARREN, ORE. — A sea lion found in a yard of a Warren, Oregon, home was caught by Oregon officials Thursday and returned to the water.

Oregon State Police said they were called to a Slavens Road home in Warren to remove a sea lion lying on a flatbed trailer in a residential yard. Police say the sea lion tackled a trooper to the ground before entering a cage.

The sea lion was released into the Columbia River, unharmed, say police, with the help of the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife.

Fish & Wildlife said there are three types of sea lions in the state: Steller, California and Northern elephant. Sea lions can weigh hundreds to thousands of pounds, and can be 6 to 12 feet long, depending on the species.

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration said seals can "walk" land by rotating their back flippers.

But the sea lion in Warren still was far from home. Slavens Road is about 1 mile from Scappoose Bay and 2 miles from the Columbia River. Both bodies of water are on the other side of the Columbia River Highway.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.