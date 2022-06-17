Oregon romance writer Nancy Crampton Brophy sentenced to life in prison for husband’s murder

Nancy Crampton Brophy, the romance writer found guilty last month of fatally shooting of her husband, was sentenced Monday to life in prison.

Crampton Brophy, who turns 72 on Thursday, will be eligible to pursue parole in 25 years under the sentence handed down by Multnomah County Circuit Judge Christopher A. Ramras.

The sentencing hearing served as a coda to Crampton Brophy’s sensational 27-day murder trial, held in the downtown Portland courthouse. The proceedings were televised and drew national headlines.

Referring to the victim as “Chef Brophy,” the judge said Daniel Brophy was a “mentor and teacher to many.”

“The impression I came away with was he was a man of quiet dignity,” Ramras said before handing down the sentence.

A jury of five men and seven women found Crampton Brophy’s guilty of a single count of second-degree murder in the death of chef Daniel Brophy, an instructor at the Oregon Culinary Institute in Southwest Portland.

Students found the 63-year-old chef bleeding on the floor of a classroom near a kitchen sink where he was working at the now-defunct cooking school about 8:30 a.m. on June 2, 2018.

Ramras had excluded Crampton Brophy’s notorious essay, “How to Murder Your Husband,” from the trial, noting it was published in 2011. The prosecutor, however, alluded to the essay’s themes without naming it after Crampton Brophy took the stand in her own defense. She delivered a dramatic monologue, alleging on the stand that anyone is capable of committing murder.

Court exhibits and testimony showed Crampton Brophy owned the same make and model of gun used to kill her husband, was seen on surveillance camera footage driving to and from the culinary institute at the same time her husband was shot and sought to collect some $815,000 in life insurance following his death.

Police never found the gun that killed her husband. Prosecutors alleged Crampton Brophy swapped out the barrel of the gun used in the shooting and then discarded the barrel to foil forensic analysis.

After more than a decade running a catering company, Crampton Brophy changed careers and began selling life insurance and Medicare policies on commission while writing on the side.

Crampton Brophy’s lawyers, Lisa Maxfield and Kristen Winemiller, offered much different theories, suggesting someone else might have killed Brophy during a robbery gone wrong and that Crampton Brophy had no motive to kill her husband.

