Oregon man dies Friday in I-5 crash south of Portland

An Oregon man died Friday after rear-ending a semi-truck driven by a Longview resident on Interstate 5 north of Woodburn, Oregon.
Michael Lee Tu, 35, of Woodburn, was driving northbound when he rear-ended a Mack semi-truck towing a fully loaded trailer, according to the Oregon State Police. Todd Holzwarth-Gunner, 49, of Longview was driving the semi-truck, which was moving slowly because of heavy traffic, according to police.
Tu was fatally injured. I-5 was closed for about three hours for the investigation.
