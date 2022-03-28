 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oregon man dies Friday in I-5 crash south of Portland

Ambulance lights

An Oregon man died Friday after rear-ending a semi-truck driven by a Longview resident on Interstate 5 north of Woodburn, Oregon. 

Michael Lee Tu, 35, of Woodburn, was driving northbound when he rear-ended a Mack semi-truck towing a fully loaded trailer, according to the Oregon State Police. Todd Holzwarth-Gunner, 49, of Longview was driving the semi-truck, which was moving slowly because of heavy traffic, according to police. 

Tu was fatally injured. I-5 was closed for about three hours for the investigation. 

