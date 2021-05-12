Oregon man arrested in Longview on suspicion of attempted murder, cyberstalking

Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies Friday arrested a Happy Valley, Ore., man on suspicion of attempted murder, cyberstalking and harassment after he was found near his ex-girlfriend's home in Longview with a gun, pickaxe and hatchet in his vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

On Thursday the woman told deputies her ex-boyfriend, Adam Judah Diggins, 44, was stalking her. Diggins and the woman have an adult child but ended their dating relationship several years ago. Diggins reportedly sent a series of messages, including "lewd videos and pictures," the sheriff's office said.

Diggins also sent pictures of a handgun and threatened to kill the woman's male roommate. He indicated he was in Woodland and said, "this time I'm for real," according to the sheriff's office. Law enforcement attempted to locate Diggins on Thursday.

The roommate Friday reported that Diggins sent messages saying he was driving to Longview from Gresham to kill the man, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies found Diggins in the area and arrested him after he sent a message with a picture of a nearby street.

Deputies found a handgun with a spare magazine in the vehicle, as well as a pickaxe and hatchet in the trunk.

Diggins was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder first degree, felony cyberstalking, felony harassment, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in the Cowlitz County Jail on $250,000 bail.

