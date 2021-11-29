 Skip to main content
editor's pick

One person injured in Sunday shooting near Rainier

Police lights

RAINIER — One person was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the Rainier area, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office. 

Deputies responded to the shooting at about 12:40 p.m. When they arrived, one person already had been taken to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview, according to the Sheriff's Office press release.

There is no danger to the public and the Columbia County Major Crimes Team is investigating. 

