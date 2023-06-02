A Cathlamet man was airlifted after his vehicle went off state Route Four and into an 80-foot embankment Friday afternoon near Grays River in Wahkiakum County.

At roughly 1:21 p.m., David B. Chamberlain, 38, of Cathlamet, was speeding eastbound on state Route Four in his 1992 Honda Civic, according to a press release from Washington State Patrol. Near Milepost 19, northeast of Loop Road, Chamberlain didn't negotiate a curve and crashed into an embankment 80 feet down below, the report states.

Chamberlain, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, had to be transported by air to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver.