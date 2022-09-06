 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story web only

One man injured, another arrested after I-5 crash south of Toledo

  • 0
Police lights
Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash, Contributed

A Kirkland man was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 south of Toledo on Monday night. 

According to Washington State Patrol, Kevin Kansaback, 37, of La Center was driving northbound in the left lane when he hit the vehicle in front of him at a high rate of speed, causing it to hit a semi truck in the right lane. 

The driver of the struck vehicle, Vasile Oros, 30, of Kirkland was injured and taken to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Passengers Livius-Simon Oros and Cristian Vasile, both of Romania, were not injured. The driver of the vehicle in the right lane, Michael O'Brien of Hillsboro, was not injured. 

Kansaback was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, a gross misdemeanor, and booked into the Cowlitz County Jail. 

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Last reactor at Zaporizhzhia taken offline after renewed shelling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News