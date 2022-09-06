One man injured, another arrested after I-5 crash south of Toledo

A Kirkland man was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 south of Toledo on Monday night.

According to Washington State Patrol, Kevin Kansaback, 37, of La Center was driving northbound in the left lane when he hit the vehicle in front of him at a high rate of speed, causing it to hit a semi truck in the right lane.

The driver of the struck vehicle, Vasile Oros, 30, of Kirkland was injured and taken to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Passengers Livius-Simon Oros and Cristian Vasile, both of Romania, were not injured. The driver of the vehicle in the right lane, Michael O'Brien of Hillsboro, was not injured.

Kansaback was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, a gross misdemeanor, and booked into the Cowlitz County Jail.