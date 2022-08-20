 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

One injured in two-vehicle I-5 crash Friday north of Castle Rock

  • 0
Police lights

CASTLE ROCK — A 58-year-old female passenger was transported to the hospital Friday afternoon after the driver of her vehicle collided with another car when avoiding debris on southbound Interstate 5 north of Castle Rock

A 65-year-old man from Olalla, Washington was driving a gray 2014 BMW in the left lane of I-5 around 1:45 p.m., when he swerved to the right to avoid debris, according Washington State Patrol. When he quickly swerved back, a gray 2013 Toyota Tacoma pickup driven by a 64-year-old Vadar woman hit the BMW's rear, causing the BMW to strike a concrete barrier on the left, then spin into the right lane, troopers report. 

People are also reading…

The passenger of the BMW was the only person injured and everyone wore a seatbelt, according to troopers. The pickup also included a passenger.

Drugs and alcohol were not involved in the crash, troopers report. 

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Massive asteroid set for closest approach to Earth since 1914

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News