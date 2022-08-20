One injured in two-vehicle I-5 crash Friday north of Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK — A 58-year-old female passenger was transported to the hospital Friday afternoon after the driver of her vehicle collided with another car when avoiding debris on southbound Interstate 5 north of Castle Rock.

A 65-year-old man from Olalla, Washington was driving a gray 2014 BMW in the left lane of I-5 around 1:45 p.m., when he swerved to the right to avoid debris, according Washington State Patrol. When he quickly swerved back, a gray 2013 Toyota Tacoma pickup driven by a 64-year-old Vadar woman hit the BMW's rear, causing the BMW to strike a concrete barrier on the left, then spin into the right lane, troopers report.

The passenger of the BMW was the only person injured and everyone wore a seatbelt, according to troopers. The pickup also included a passenger.

Drugs and alcohol were not involved in the crash, troopers report.