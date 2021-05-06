 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One injured in Kelso crash, driver arrested on suspicion of eluding, vehicular assault
0 comments

One injured in Kelso crash, driver arrested on suspicion of eluding, vehicular assault

{{featured_button_text}}
Police Lights - stock WEB ONLY

Washington State Patrol troopers arrested a Portland man Wednesday after a pursuit that ended when his car crashed into another vehicle in Kelso, according to the patrol. 

At about 8:15 p.m., Erik Feltner, 32, was driving with three passengers southbound on I-5 at a "high rate" when a trooper tried to pull the vehicle over near milepost 45 north of Kelso, according to the patrol. Feltner kept driving and the trooper followed. He took Exit 39, ran the stoplight at Allen Street and hit a 2000 Honda Accord in the intersection, according to the patrol. 

Feltner and one of his passengers, Andy Wright, 33, were taken to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, according to the report. 

State Patrol troopers arrested Feltner on suspicion of vehicular assault and eluding a police vehicle.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 6

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News