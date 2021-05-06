One injured in Kelso crash, driver arrested on suspicion of eluding, vehicular assault

Washington State Patrol troopers arrested a Portland man Wednesday after a pursuit that ended when his car crashed into another vehicle in Kelso, according to the patrol.

At about 8:15 p.m., Erik Feltner, 32, was driving with three passengers southbound on I-5 at a "high rate" when a trooper tried to pull the vehicle over near milepost 45 north of Kelso, according to the patrol. Feltner kept driving and the trooper followed. He took Exit 39, ran the stoplight at Allen Street and hit a 2000 Honda Accord in the intersection, according to the patrol.