WOODLAND — Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly fired at a driver early Saturday morning.

The suspect and his male passenger — both believed to be around 40 years old — were at large as of Monday.

At around 3:15 a.m., authorities were informed of an altercation near the 1200 block of Pacific Avenue that led to a shooting, according to a press release from the Woodland Police Department.

The victim was reportedly followed by the suspects and during the chase, a passenger in the suspect's car fired a gun at the victim's car, "striking it multiple times," and inflicting a minor wound on the driver's leg.

As stated in the press release, the victim drove to the Woodland Police Department, and the suspects fled the scene.

Woodland police say the suspect's vehicle is described as a dark-colored, potentially maroon SUV equipped with a bike rack on the back, carrying at least one bicycle.

Editor's note: This article has been updated to clarify when police reported the suspects were at large.