Officials release updates on three 2021 Longview and Kelso cases

Officials have released updates on three unrelated 2021 Cowlitz County cases involving two deaths in Longview and Kelso and one involving a Longview shooting.

Deaths

Detectives are continuing to work on leads of the suspected homicide of a transient woman found dead Feb. 14, 2021, on 15th Avenue in Longview behind the YMCA of Southwest Washington. Longview Capt. Branden McNew said evidence recently was sent to a crime lab and detectives are awaiting results to continue the probe. Police report Patterson originally was from Illinois and she was found dead on the Longview street with clothes and bedding nearby. Officials have not released a cause of death or information on why police suspect the death was a homicide.

The death of 32-year-old man pulled from the Cowlitz River on Aug. 19, 2021, in Longview was ruled an accident, according to Cowlitz County Chief Deputy Coroner Brett Dundas. Matthew Robert Baxter of Kalama died of asphyxia due to fresh water drowning after officials believe he fell into the water along the river's east bank in Kelso and was found about 3 miles south near Gerhart Gardens Park in Longview, Dundas said.

Shooting

A person allegedly shot by someone they know on Jan. 25, 2021, in Longview's Old West Side stopped cooperating with police, McNew said.

Police responded to the shooting at 5 p.m. in a private residence near the corner of Larch Street and 24th Avenue. McNew said investigators needed medical information from the alleged victim to start the charging process but couldn't receive the information from the person and the case was closed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.