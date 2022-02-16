 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Officials release sketch of human remains found in 2020 in Longview

Sketch of skeletal remains

Digital Forensic Artist Natalie Murry created this digital rendering of what remains found in 2020 likely looked like when the man was alive. 

 Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office, Contributed

Officials released a sketch Tuesday to help identify a human skeleton found two years ago in Longview. 

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office says a longshoreman discovered human skeletal remains in February 2020 near the Weyerhaeuser dock in Longview, but officials have not identified the body.

No missing people matched the remains' dental records or DNA, reports the Sheriff's Office. No family members were found using the DNA either.

The longshoreman found parts of the skeleton by the dock and law enforcement and the county coroner's office found an almost complete skeleton buried in thick blackberry bushes nearby, says the Sheriff's Office. 

An analysis showed the body likely was a white or Hispanic man. A digital forensic artist created a rendering of what the remains likely looked like when the man was alive. 

People with information on the case are asked to call Detective Sgt. Ryan Cruser at 360-577-3092. 

