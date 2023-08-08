The officers who shot and injured a 19-year-old, who authorities say pointed a gun at a policeman's head, have been identified as two veteran Kelso officers.

An investigative team reports Sgt. Aaron Marthaller and Officer Jeff Brown each fired three rounds at Daniel Madden of Kelso on Aug. 1 after the officers tried to approach the teen at his South Kelso residence for suspicion of hitting multiple vehicles, a sign and a fence while driving.

Madden was struck in the head, chest and arm and has been hospitalized since the incident, according to a Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team press release.

Marthaller has served 11 years at the Kelso Police Department and three years with the Department of Fish and Wildlife, while Brown has served 26 years with Kelso Police Department, the press release states.

Kelso officers were alerted of the suspected hit-and-runs around 7 a.m. Aug. 1 and went to Madden’s home in a residential neighborhood in the 900 block of 12th Avenue South, west of Grade Street and the Dairy Queen.

An officer tried to stop Madden with a Taser when he exited his home with a pistol, according to the news release, but he continued to walk toward the police, eventually pointing his weapon 3 feet from an officer’s head.

Officers shot Madden and he was sent to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center. The officers were not injured and placed on critical incident leave, as part of the department’s policy, the news release states.

Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team, which provides local independent investigation, is in charge of the case and includes members of the Longview Police Department and Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. Two citizens, who are not with law enforcement, are also part of the investigation.