 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Officers arrest man allegedly threatening to hurt coworkers, then police in Castle Rock Thursday
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Officers arrest man allegedly threatening to hurt coworkers, then police in Castle Rock Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights

A man trying to purchase a gun to allegedly harm coworkers fled from and then threatened Castle Rock officers Thursday, police said. 

Miguel Valdivia-Boyd, 25, of Castle Rock, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of felony assault and harassment, as well as several misdemeanors.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Castle Rock officers report they approached Valdivia-Boyd around 11:40 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Huntington Avenue North because of an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and threats to harm coworkers earlier that day. Police report Valdivia-Boyd fled and told officers he had a gun and would shoot them. Officers found him hiding in a vehicle soon after in the 600 block of Pioneer Avenue Northeast in Castle Rock. Officers used a K-9 unit to apprehend him because he threatened officers with a tire iron, police said. 

Around 9 a.m., police received a report that Valdivia-Boyd asked an acquaintance in Castle Rock to help him buy a gun. The acquaintance said Valdivia-Boyd told him he wanted to kill his boss and coworkers because they were making fun of him. When the acquaintance said he couldn’t provide Valdivia-Boyd a gun, Valdivia-Boyd said he would steal one, states the police report.

Valdivia-Boyd was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault and felony harassment, as well as the misdemeanors of third-degree theft, two counts of obstructing a public servant and two counts of resisting arrest. Valdivia-Boyd is in Cowlitz County Jail pending formal charges in court, according to jail records.

0 comments
0
0
3
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Art created by Muhammad Ali to sell at auction

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News