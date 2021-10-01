Officers arrest man allegedly threatening to hurt coworkers, then police in Castle Rock Thursday

A man trying to purchase a gun to allegedly harm coworkers fled from and then threatened Castle Rock officers Thursday, police said.
Miguel Valdivia-Boyd, 25, of Castle Rock, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of felony assault and harassment, as well as several misdemeanors.
A man convicted of child molestation in 2017 pleaded not guilty to new charges of child rape Thursday in Cowlitz County Superior Court.
Castle Rock officers report they approached Valdivia-Boyd around 11:40 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Huntington Avenue North because of an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and threats to harm coworkers earlier that day. Police report Valdivia-Boyd fled and told officers he had a gun and would shoot them. Officers found him hiding in a vehicle soon after in the 600 block of Pioneer Avenue Northeast in Castle Rock. Officers used a K-9 unit to apprehend him because he threatened officers with a tire iron, police said.
Around 9 a.m., police received a report that Valdivia-Boyd asked an acquaintance in Castle Rock to help him buy a gun. The acquaintance said Valdivia-Boyd told him he wanted to kill his boss and coworkers because they were making fun of him. When the acquaintance said he couldn’t provide Valdivia-Boyd a gun, Valdivia-Boyd said he would steal one, states the police report.
Man pleads guilty, sentenced in Cowlitz County Superior Court for conspiring to fraudulently collect Girl Scout donations
A transient man pleaded guilty and was sentenced Wednesday for conspiring to fraudulently collect Girl Scout donations.
Valdivia-Boyd was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault and felony harassment, as well as the misdemeanors of third-degree theft, two counts of obstructing a public servant and two counts of resisting arrest. Valdivia-Boyd is in Cowlitz County Jail pending formal charges in court, according to jail records.