Off-duty cop allegedly busts a shoplifter at Longview Safeway

An 18-year-old Longview man is charged with a felony and gross misdemeanor after he was allegedly busted by an off-duty cop who said he witnessed the young man attempting to flee with cases Mike's Hard Lemonade, according to court documents.

Allen Wayne Lowery, Jr. is awaiting at least two pretrial hearings for allegedly trying to steal the alcohol on Nov. 18 at a Longview Safeway and his trial is set for February. At his Dec. 1 arraignment, he pleaded not guilty to the felony of third-degree retail theft and the gross misdemeanor of being a minor in possession of alcohol.

According to the case's probable cause statement, an off-duty Longview police officer was shopping in the bakery section of the 15th Avenue Safeway just before 8 p.m., when he saw Lowery, wearing a hoodie and face mask, walking toward the emergency exit while holding the three cases.

After allegedly attempting to run off with the booze, the off-duty officer reportedly grabbed him. Lowery then dropped the $71 worth of alcohol, the police report says.

While still forcibly embracing Lowery, the off-duty officer called 911, according to the report. In the course of the phone call, Lowery allegedly attempted to escape.

Once a second officer arrived, Lowery completely surrendered, the report says. He was quoted as stating to both the officers, "alright, alright," and then laid flat on his stomach, according to police.