Number of people entering Cowlitz County Drug Court finally rebounding

After a double hit from the COVID-19 pandemic and a court ruling that declared some simple drug possession laws unconstitutional, Cowlitz County Drug Court participation has rebounded over the past year, officials said last week.

Starting in spring 2020, the pandemic slowed all court proceedings, including the county's therapeutic courts, as some hearings were paused or shifted online.

Pre-pandemic, Cowlitz County's Adult Drug Court, an alternative for eligible felony defendants to enter treatment instead of incarceration, had about 100 participants, Adam Pithan, therapeutic courts manager, said. After COVID-19 began, numbers dropped to the mid-60s as new participants declined and people continued to graduate the program, he said.

Nearly a year later, the February 2021 state Supreme Court's State v. Blake decision found Washington's simple drug possession law was unconstitutional because prosecutors did not have to prove intent. A new law took effect July 2021, making simple drug possession a misdemeanor.

Drug court numbers further plummeted to the 20s after the Blake ruling and law change, which cut off people who only had drug possession charges from the program, Pithan said.

The Prosecuting Attorney's office reworked eligibility requirements, expanding them to include drug-related charges for crimes "primarily substance use-driven," Pithan said. Numbers began to rebound significantly last fall, after eligibility changes were finalized, he said.

As of last week, participants number in the mid-60s, and officials hope to see a continued increase back to around 80 to 100 by the end of the year, Pithan said.

"Things have been going really well," he said.

The program is designed to be a minimum of one year, and participants typically graduate in 15 to 18 months, Pithan said. Unlike parole, which lasts for a set amount of time, participants must complete all elements of the program before graduating, he said.

"The reason we don't push people is the goal is not to complete Drug Court," Pithan said. "The goal is for lifelong impact, longstanding recovery. We're not here just to push someone through and say, 'next.' We want to help longtime recovery."

Pithan said the Blake ruling didn't have as much of an effect on Cowlitz County's Mental Health Court, which provides an alternative to incarceration to eligible people with mental illness. Since the court was only 1 1/2 years old when COVID-19 began, it's hard to tell how much it affected the numbers, he said.

Mental Health Court participant numbers have steadily grown from just a handful in 2018 to about 35 as of this week, Pithan said.

While the Blake ruling has challenged the courts, a positive outcome is the eligibility changes give more people the opportunity to participate in the therapeutic courts, Pithan said.

Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Jurvakainen said the therapeutic courts are outlets to help address the backlog of cases caused by the pandemic and Blake ruling. The alternatives tie into resolving cases, while getting people help, he said.

"A lot of what we deal with is crime tied to substance abuse and mental health," Jurvakainen said. "The question is how to address that. … The criminal justice system addresses it on the back end. … People are quite a bit down the road of substance abuse once they hit our desk."