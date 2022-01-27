No charges filed against driver who allegedly hit toddler Jan. 13 in Longview

The driver suspected of hitting a 2-year-old with his car Jan. 13 in Longview has been released from jail and not charged with a crime.

Felony vehicular assault charges will not be filed against Lawrence Sanderson, 65, of Longview "at this time," according to a Jan. 19 notice from the Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to Cowlitz County Superior Court. Sanderson was released on a $10,000 bond Jan. 14, court records say.

Washington State Patrol troopers arrested Sanderson Jan. 13 after the child was hit and a voluntary breath sample from Sanderson had an alcohol concentration 0.02 points higher than the legal limit to drive, a police report said.

Sanderson told police he had been driving westbound on Ocean Beach Highway, just before 48th Avenue near Mary's Bar and Grill, when the child stepped into the roadway and was hit by Sanderson's 2004 Chevrolet Silverado. Sanderson told police he had two beers at Lexi's Pizza Pub in Kelso before the accident, the police report says. The pub is located about 15 minutes away.

After the accident, the child was in serious condition at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, police said. A PeaceHealth spokesperson said the child was transferred to OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital in Portland, but officials there would not release an updated condition.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.