New program aims to help people reenter society, avoid returning to jail

As part of a new state-funded program, staff from nonprofits will draw on their own experiences to help people getting out of the Cowlitz County Jail re-enter the community and reduce chances of them going back.

Late last year, Love Overwhelming was awarded a nearly $200,000 contract with the state Department of Commerce for its Community-Based Reentry Program, according to the department’s website. Reentry staff will assist participants in accessing housing, health care and other services, and provide peer support.

Love Overwhelming’s contract began in January, and the agency so far has focused on working with its current clients, said Chuck Hendrickson, executive director. Program participation is voluntary and will take referrals from the jail, he said.

The Longview nonprofit should serve about 60 people in a year and plans to apply for the second round of funding to continue into 2023, Hendrickson said.

“We’re giving them a different group of people to connect with and know from early stages,” he said. “To have support, that’s good for recovery and rehabilitation.”

Reducing recidivism

Before major changes over the last two years — including the COVID-19 pandemic, Blake ruling and legislation affecting policing — the Cowlitz County Jail’s recidivism rate was around 75%, said Marin Fox, corrections director. That is based on bookings and skews high, she said.

A February 2021 state Supreme Court ruling, known as the Blake decision, threw out the state’s simple drug possession law and state legislators replaced the felony measure with a misdemeanor that requires two referrals to drug treatment before arresting suspects.

The changes make it difficult to estimate an updated recidivism rate, which would ideally look at individual charges associated with each booking because people can be booked more than once related to the same crime, Fox said.

The major factors that have people returning to the jail are housing, drug abuse and mental health, Fox said. There should be more programs to keep people from landing in jail and another option for people who are really mentally ill, she said.

“Unfortunately people who are really mentally ill are incarcerated and reoffending but there’s not a place to take them,” Fox said.

Many of Love Overwhelming’s clients, most of whom are homeless or unstably housed, are in and out of jail, Hendrickson said. Before the pandemic, staff sometimes contacted their clients at the jail, but this program is intentional and will include other participants who are not current clients, he said.

The reentry program’s main goals include assisting participants to reenter the community by helping them get housing, employment and connect with other services and programs. Staff will meet with participants while still in jail to build rapport and create a plan for when they are released, according to the nonprofit’s proposal.

“If we can capture them when we find them, work on a stability plan, we can stop the cycle,” said Jill Boaglio, Love Overwhelming program coordinator.

Hendrickson said while employment and self-sufficiency are emphasized, they’re not the point of the program.

Some employers won’t hire people with a gap in their work experience or a criminal record, said Angela Day, reentry staff member. Other people can’t work or need treatment, Boaglio said.

Reentry barriers

The program will include a “warm line” clients can call 24/7 if they feel like they’re going to use drugs, or make another bad decision, Hendrickson said.

“Most people don’t have the luxury of a support system, so that’s a specific part of this program,” he said.

Other common barriers for people trying to reenter the community after incarceration include not having housing, an ID, a phone or a place to charge it, according to the reentry staff.

Navigating health insurance, Social Security and other systems also is difficult, especially for people with mental illness, Hendrickson said. The team plans to work with other agencies clients who may already be connected with for medical, behavioral health or housing services, he said.

Staff will pick participants up from jail when they are released to help get them to a safe space and prevent them from returning to the same bad situation, Hendrickson said.

“People getting out are already coming from desperate circumstances. They may, during incarceration, have time away from those activities but that’s temporary until they hit the streets again,” said Ha’im Sharif, reentry staff member. “We pick them up, have developed a connection to know what their needs and barriers are, that puts us ahead of the game.”

The three reentry staff members have spent time in jail or prison, and they said their experience allows them to better connect with their clients.

“We’re not the law. We’re not DOC (Department of Corrections), our relationship can be more desired,” Day said. “Even if I get out and plan on staying clean, I would rather have a normal person in my corner.”

Sharif spent 29 years on death row in Nevada before a federal public defender dug into his case and found new evidence leading to his release in 2017. When he was released, Sharif said he knew he had to develop a plan, but many people don’t have the same approach.

“They’re dysfunctional going into a system that is dysfunctional,” he said. “So they’re extremely likely to return to what they thought was working for them.”

