editor's pick

Nearby police activity delayed release Friday at Mint Valley, CVG schools

Police lights
Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash, Contributed

Mint Valley and Columbia Valley Gardens schools briefly delayed release of students Friday because of police activity in the area. 

Longview Capt. Branden McNew said around 2:45 p.m. police responded to a family dispute on Pennsylvania Street, during which one of the parties left and said they had a gun. The individual didn't threaten to use it but the schools held onto students as a precaution, he said. 

The minor incident resolved after 3 p.m., McNew said. CVG students were released around 3:15 p.m. and Mint Valley students were released around 3:30 p.m., according to the school district. 

