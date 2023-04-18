The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office and other regional law enforcement agencies will participate in the National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 22 in hopes of spreading awareness of prescription abuse.

The yearly event, coordinated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, aims to provide a secure and responsible way for individuals to dispose of expired, unused, or unwanted pharmaceutical drugs.

The idea is to prevent drug abuse, accidental overdoses, and drug-related violence by removing unwanted or expired medication from homes, according to the DEA.

The program also helps prevent the improper disposal of pharmaceutical drugs that could damage the environment and drinking water by either flushing drugs down the toilet or throwing them away in the trash, according to the DEA.

Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office employees will be participating and transporting any unused medications for their destruction, Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman said in an interview.

Longview police Chief Robert Huhta said his staff will also be participating.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office, along with the Kelso, Longview, and Castle Rock Police Departments, plus the Department of Corrections, are supporting the event.

Huyen Truong, community prevention coordinator at EPIC, which supports people and families out of substance abuse, told The Daily News the nonprofit will be at the Longview location, collecting unused medications.

Residents can drop off their medications at three locations across Cowlitz County between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday. The service is free and anonymous for those participating, with no questions asked from law enforcement.

There will be three collection sites across the county:

Walgreens, 2939 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview

Hall of Justice, 312 First Ave., Kelso

Castle Rock Police Department, 141 A St., Castle Rock (until 1 p.m.)