Motorcyclist who died Thursday in single-vehicle crash on I-5 identified as 75-year-old Nevada woman

A 75-year-old Reno woman was identified as the motorcyclist who died on Interstate 5 Thursday afternoon in one of several car crashes that put traffic at a standstill for hours and sent at least one man to the hospital, according to Washington State Patrol.

Charlene E. Flannigan, of Reno, Nevada, died 2:12 p.m. Thursday at the scene of a single-vehicle crash while driving northbound on Interstate 5 near the Lexington Bridge. According to WSP, Flannigan, who was wearing a helmet, was driving in the second lane when she lost control and drove into the median. No other cars were involved in this crash. The motorcycle was totaled.

Two or three other collisions took place on the highway just north of Kelso, involving semitrucks and passenger vehicles after a heavy hail storm pelted the roads.

These other crashes involved three to five vehicles each, Trooper Will Finn said in an email Thursday. At least one man in a passenger truck was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Authorities closed every lane, with travelers forced to use the shoulder to pass, according to Washington state Department of Transportation's traffic map.

After several hours of stacked traffic stretching from Allen Street to exit 42, all northbound lanes on Interstate 5 reopened around 7 p.m., Finn wrote on social media Thursday evening.

Finn said in an email WSP would continue to investigate the crashes and release more information as it came. It was unconfirmed as of Friday afternoon how many others were injured.

