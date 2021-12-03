More than seven vehicle prowls reported in Woodland, Ridgefield Thursday

WOODLAND — Officers in Woodland and Ridgefield say a group using a white sedan stole two automobiles, as well as cash and credit cards from other vehicles early Thursday morning.

Officers started receiving reports of auto prowls in Woodland and Ridgefield around 3 to 4 a.m., and two vehicle thefts in Ridgefield around 6 a.m.

Group-crime trend

Woodland Officer Raymond Hanning said the department received seven vehicle prowl reports Thursday, alleging the crimes took place early that morning or the night before. Several witnesses saw about four people in their late teens or early 20s associated with a white sedan prowling neighborhoods, he added.

Ridgefield Officer Nathan Gibson said officers investigated vehicle prowls in the North Royle Road area around 4 a.m. and located suspects in a white sedan, but could not pursue. He said a residence's security cameras caught the same suspects in a different vehicle return to the area about two hours later and steal two vehicles from a driveway. Gibson said officers are working on leads to identify the suspects.

Hanning said the reports follow a recent trend where groups commit as many thefts as possible in one area over a few hours. Groups will target a single street, with a getaway vehicle trailing them, he added.

Woodland reports

At 3:18 a.m., officers received a report of four younger men associated with a white vehicle prowling in the 2000 block of Ambassador Avenue. Police records show a blue Dodge Ram in the alleged victim's driveway was entered, but nothing was taken. The owner's son heard the alleged suspects while taking out the trash, and the prowlers were scared away, states the report. The alleged suspects were caught on surveillance video.

About two hours later and a mile northeast, a Kia pickup truck and GMC truck were reported entered in the 100 block of Dehning Drive the night before, with credit cards and about $180 in cash stolen, states the report.

At 6:19 a.m., a man reported items stolen from his vehicle in the 70 block of River Rock Lane, according to police records.

About 10 minutes later, a 2021 Kia Sorento was reported entered in the 2000 block of Ambassador Avenue, with nothing stolen. The report states a white four-door sedan, with four teens and a driver were seen at the site.

At 8:40 a.m., a vehicle prowl was reported in the 200 block of Marty Loop, with a wallet and credit cards stolen. The owner told police $3,000 worth of fraudulent charges were made with those credit cards at two Fred Meyer locations in Portland. A neighbor also caught four people in hoods trying to open vehicle doors on surveillance video, according to police records.

At 2 p.m., a man reported his truck had been entered in the 200 block of Insel Road and a key fob to another vehicle, worth about $200, was taken.

Prevention

Hanning said locking vehicles is the best way to prevent theft. He said when criminals find one vehicle unlocked, they are encouraged to look for more. The more unlocked vehicles found, the more likely the alleged thieves will return, he added.

Video surveillance, motion-sensing lights and signs that intruders are being watched also prevent crime, he said.

