More lawyers coming for children in Cowlitz County dependency cases, thanks to new study, law

A new state law will assign public defenders to children earlier than they are today in Cowlitz County dependency cases based on initial findings of a finalized report released Monday.

The Washington State Center for Court Research’s study shows children are more likely to be reunited with their biological parents if they have attorneys during dependency cases, which are legal proceedings where parents could lose custody based on safety concerns like neglect or domestic violence.

The law plans to assign free lawyers by 2027 to children 8 to 17 years old throughout their dependency cases, and children 7 years old and younger if custody is revoked.

Current local procedures

Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Michael Evans said children 12 years old and older automatically are assigned public defenders in local dependency cases today, but there is “nothing preventing” younger children from being assigned representation as well.

Evans said the age limit is an unofficial standard used in the court, likely based on the children's abilities to clearly communicate their wishes to attorneys.

Evans said the new law could speed up appeal processes for younger children because a lawyer would already be appointed to start filings. Children may want to appeal rulings such as if they disagree where they have been placed to live, like with a relative or in a group home, Evans said.

He said the goal of dependency cases is to reunite children with their parents. The 434 children with counsel in the newly released study resulted in 45% higher reunification rates with their biological parents than children without attorneys. The study also states children with representation saw a 30% reduction in placement moves and a 65% reduction in school moves outside of normal reasons like moving up grades.

The Cowlitz County children who aren't represented by attorneys today would receive representation through the new law within six years through the state's phased implementation. According to a report by Washington Courts, there were more Cowlitz County children 6 to 11 years old with dependency case petitions in 2016 through 2020 than any other age group, though numbers were only slightly higher than children 12 to 17 years old.

The Washington State Office of Civil Legal Aid will fund the new law’s appointed counsel, according to the final bill report.

Volunteers

Local children outside the age limit for appointed attorneys receive volunteers for court guidance through the local nonprofit Cowlitz County Child Advocates, which was previously known as Court Appointed Special Advocates or CASA.

According to the Child Advocates website, volunteers collect information from children in dependency cases "to enhance the decisions" of judges "on the child's behalf." Evans said those decisions can include ensuring children make medical appointments and approve of judges' rulings, but volunteers cannot make official legal filings like licensed attorneys. Volunteers must be at least 21 years old and receive 30 hours of initial training over five weeks, according to the nonprofit's website.

Evans said the court “relies heavily” on Child Advocates volunteers to provide guidance and a voice for children. The new law may be more necessary in counties where similar volunteer programs are not as robust, he added.

