Monday evening house fire in Longview kills a dog

A house fire Monday evening along 30th Avenue and Washington Way displaced a Longview resident and killed a dog.

The Longview Fire Department received a report of fire around 8 p.m. when a passerby said they saw smoke and flames near the front door. When crews arrived, the front door was open and the inside of the rented home was engulfed in flames, the department reports. The fire was controlled within 10 minutes, and Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and American Medical Response, or AMR, ambulance services also responded.

When the renter returned home, they confirmed no people were in the house, but could not locate a dog, which officials later found dead inside the home.

The department says bedrooms behind closed doors were not as damaged as the rest of the home and Longview Battalion Chief Jeff Thompson advises people to sleep with doors closed in case a fire occurs overnight.

“A closed bedroom door gives you the best chance at survival as it offers a significant barrier to smoke, heat and flame spread,” he said in a department press release.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.