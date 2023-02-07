A mistrial has been declared in the child molestation case involving a Silver Lake man accused of touching two children during a family get-together with friends at Toutle River in Castle Rock in 2020, according to court documents.

On Nov. 9, Cowlitz County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Nicole Knowles dismissed the case against Jedediah Stout, 42, of Silver Lake without prejudice, meaning the county could charge Stout again later.

The dismissal also means the no-contact orders, sexual assault protection orders, and any court order to surrender weapons are now terminated.

This was prosecutors’ third attempt to try Stout, with the last two efforts also ending in a mistrial due to the jury’s inability to come to a unanimous decision.

Stout faced, according to court documents, one count of first-degree child molestation and one count of third-degree child molestation for allegedly engaging in sexual contact with two victims whose ages ranged from 12 to 14 years old.

As reported in the trial brief, the incident allegedly occurred on July 26, 2020, when Stout, a longtime family friend of the victim’s parents for more than 20 years, allegedly inappropriately touched the victims during a visit to Toutle River.

During a forensic interview, the two victims said Stout touched them while swimming in the river, by his vehicle, and at the victim’s house.

One of the victims claims Stout “grabbed her breasts and tried to take her bathing suit top off,” and that he touched her inner thigh while she stood on the tailgate of his truck.

The trial brief reported that while playing in the river, Stout suggested a “game” in which if the group of minors could dunk him under the water, he would give them $50. During the game, the two victims claimed that Stout touched them in their groin area.

In the same probable cause statement, a 16-year-old friend of the victims told authorities that Stout offered her alcohol and that he was allegedly “acting sexually aggressive to her the whole afternoon.”