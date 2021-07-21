 Skip to main content
Missing hiker found dead on Mount Whittier Wednesday
breaking editor's pick top story

Missing hiker found dead on Mount Whittier Wednesday

Missing hiker Brian Yang

Hiker Brian Yang, 25, was likely training for an ultramarathon when he went missing around Mount St. Helens around Sunday, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office. 

 Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office, Contributed

A hiker missing for nearly four days was found dead on Mount Whittier, a summit of Mount St. Helens, around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office reported Brian Yang, 25, was discovered by hikers "on a ridge below them." Deputies state he was "unresponsive" after appearing "to have fallen 200 feet down a very steep embankment."

Hundreds of U.S. soldiers, as well as deputies from the Cowlitz County and Skamania County sheriff's offices, and Cowlitz County Search and Rescue crews, searched for Yang. Police report he arrived in the area sometime between Sunday and Monday. 

Friends said Yang was likely training for an upcoming ultramarathon and in good health. According to police, Yang was a 1st Lieutenant from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, located southwest of Tacoma.

Yang's family was notified and are not commenting at this time, deputies said. 

