The aggravated murder trial of the Salem man accused of fatally shooting Clark County sheriff’s Sgt. Jeremy Brown continued Friday afternoon with testimony about the wounds Brown suffered.

Guillermo Raya Leon, 28, is accused of shooting Brown as the detective conducted surveillance in his unmarked Jeep SUV at an east Vancouver apartment complex. Law enforcement officers from several agencies were watching Raya Leon, his brother and his brother’s wife as part of an investigation into stolen firearms.

In addition to aggravated first-degree murder, Raya Leon is charged in Clark County Superior Court with first-degree trafficking in stolen property, first-degree burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.

Clark County Medical Examiner Martha Burt testified about the pathway of Brown’s gunshot wounds through his left arm and chest. She said Brown could’ve been seated in his Jeep and twisted to look toward the back of the vehicle when he was shot.

The medical examiner couldn’t say how close the gun was when Brown was shot because the bullet passed through a car window, causing the bullet to fragment before striking Brown.

Several detectives also testified about searching the apartment the trio had been in following the shooting and finding bags containing dozens of boxes of ammunition and loaded magazines.

Trial is scheduled to continue Monday with more state’s witnesses.