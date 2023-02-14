Longview police say they apprehend a homeless man during Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's visit to HOPE Village Tuesday.

Longview Capt. Branden McNew said 41-year-old Longview resident Micah McClendon behaved "hostile" toward protestors at the Alabama Street pallet-home site for the homeless. Inslee's tour of the village started around 11 a.m.

McClendon, a former resident of the Alabama Street camp, had what McNew called a "large knife/machete."

McClendon was taken into custody by Longview police without any incident, said McNew, and he was cited and then later released on misdemeanor charges. McNew did not disclose the charges.

McNew said McClendon has a history of "some mental health-related issues," but it is unknown what his issue was with the protesters or the event in general.