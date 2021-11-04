Man who killed brother-in-law arrested for threatening another relative

A local man who pled guilty in 2019 to beating his brother-in-law to death was arrested again Wednesday after allegedly threatening another relative.

Sergey Fedoruk was arrested Wednesday by the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of felony harassment. The 911 call log indicates Fedoruk called a relative that afternoon and threatened to kill her. Fedoruk later appeared outside a different relative’s house and eventually was detained by police in a store parking lot.

Chief Deputy Troy Brightbill said Fedoruk remained in custody as of Thursday afternoon. He is scheduled to appear before a judge Friday.

Past case

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fedoruk beat his brother-in-law Serhiy Ishchenko to death near the family’s property in Ostrander in 2011. Fedoruk was twice convicted of second-degree murder by a jury, but outstanding questions about his history with mental illnesses eventually led to those convictions being overturned on appeal.

Court records showed Fedoruk had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and had been admitted to a psychiatric hospital twice before 2011. The appeal for Fedoruk’s second conviction in 2017 was based around him no longer being mentally competent to stand trial.