 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Man threatens to 'blow up' Longview hospital Monday

  • 0
Police lights
Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash, Contributed

A Longview man was arrested Saturday for threatening to bomb the Longview hospital.

Longview police arrested David Joshua Brown, 39, around 5 p.m. after PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center staff said he claimed, several times, he would “blow up” the hospital, according to a police report.

Two staff members report Brown made the claims while inside the emergency department and was at the hospital for treatment. The police report says Brown was held in a triage room until officers arrested him.

Brown was booked on suspicion of making a bomb threat and interfering with a care facility. He was in Cowlitz County Jail as of Monday afternoon, and had not been formally charged according to the county’s online court records.

People are also reading…

His bail was set Monday at $100,000. His arraignment in Cowlitz County Superior Court is set for Sept. 1.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

0 Comments
0
2
0
0
2

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

You could own a slice of Princess Diana's and Prince Charles' wedding cake

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News