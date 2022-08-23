Man threatens to 'blow up' Longview hospital Monday

A Longview man was arrested Saturday for threatening to bomb the Longview hospital.

Longview police arrested David Joshua Brown, 39, around 5 p.m. after PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center staff said he claimed, several times, he would “blow up” the hospital, according to a police report.

Two staff members report Brown made the claims while inside the emergency department and was at the hospital for treatment. The police report says Brown was held in a triage room until officers arrested him.

Brown was booked on suspicion of making a bomb threat and interfering with a care facility. He was in Cowlitz County Jail as of Monday afternoon, and had not been formally charged according to the county’s online court records.

His bail was set Monday at $100,000. His arraignment in Cowlitz County Superior Court is set for Sept. 1.