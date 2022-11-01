Man suspected of shooting randomly to appear in Cowlitz County court

A 27-year-old Longview man is due in court on Thursday in relation to a shooting last month.

Dalton Aaron Newman, 27, of Longview is expected to make his appearance at the Cowlitz County Superior Court via Zoom after being arrested on Oct 19 after allegedly firing a gun randomly at trees in the Columbia Heights East neighborhood of Longview, less than a mile from Columbia Heights Elementary School.

He faces one count of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to the Longview Police Department's Facebook page, at roughly 12:30 p.m. Oct. 19, the emergency dispatcher received "multiple reporting parties" calling to inform authorities of gunfire and the suspect's descriptions.

Upon arriving at the 2700 block of Columbia Heights Road, an officer noticed a man matching the description provided by the callers and apprehended him, according to Longview police. He was later identified as Newman.

As reported in a probable cause sheet, after Newman was arrested, a police officer conducted a pat-down, revealing a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun in Newman's center hoodie pocket.

The report notes that officers discovered three rounds in the gun's magazine, eight rounds found on Newman, and 38 9mm rounds found in his backpack.

Police say Newman told the arresting officer he fired about "four or five rounds" indiscriminately at a tree. He also reportedly admitted to purchasing the handgun in the Portland area from a fentanyl dealer, according to Longview police.

According to the probable cause sheet, Newman said he knew he was not permitted to possess a firearm because he's a felon. However, he felt he needed a gun for protection purposes because "he has ripped off people over drug debts" in the past.

Police released three screenshots of what appears to be body camera footage from one of the arresting officers.

No one was injured, and no property was damaged in the shooting, but police did inform the nearby public school and school district officials about the situation.

Newman has three prior felony convictions: for second-degree burglary in 2014, organized retail theft in 2014 and residential burglary in 2016 as well as a dangerous weapons violation in 2018.

Newman is currently awaiting his hearing at the Cowlitz County Jail and his bail stands at $15,000.