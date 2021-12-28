Man steals doughnut, pulls knife on Castle Rock Shell worker Monday, police say

CASTLE ROCK — Officers arrested a man Monday night for allegedly pulling a knife on an employee after being asked to leave for stealing a doughnut at the Shell gas station off Interstate-5’s exit 49 in Castle Rock.

Cowlitz County Jail staff identified the man as Howard David Mosteller, 69, after he refused to tell officers his name or birthday.

A police report states Mosteller was caught stealing a doughnut and returned to the Shell about an hour later around 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of Mount St. Helens Way. The white man, wearing a camouflaged vest and gray sweatshirt, revealed a roughly 3-inch kitchen knife to the worker when asked to leave the gas station, says the report.

Castle Rock officers arrested Mosteller for first-degree assault and third-degree theft in the 900 block of Huntington Avenue, states the report. The man wouldn't disclose his full name or birthday, and said he was Eric Rowland, which wasn't in police records, says the report. He is in the Cowlitz County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.