Man stabbed Monday night in Kelso

Police lights

A man is in stable condition after being stabbed Monday night in the 1400 block of North Second Avenue in Kelso. 

Kelso police Capt. Rich Fletcher said around 10 p.m. a 54-year-old man "was stabbed by the domestic partner of another resident who lives with the victim."

The suspect, as well as the victim's roommate, left before police arrived, he said, and no arrests have been made. 

The victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition, Fletcher added.

He said the case is under investigation and an arrest is "pending." He said more information can be released when an arrest is made. 

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

