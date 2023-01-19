Man sentenced Wednesday in Kelso death case from 2021

A man accused of the 2021 kidnapping and assault of a 31-year-old Kelso man, who later died, agreed to a plea deal in December with the Cowlitz County Prosecutor's Office in exchange for testimony in another case and was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison.

Court documents state 33-year-old Jerrie Larsen agreed to enter a guilty plea to second-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment in exchange for testifying against James E. Bigbeaver, who, according to previous news reports, admitted to police to beating a nude Joshua Fraizer.

Larsen was initially charged with one count of first-degree kidnapping with a firearm enhancement, second-degree assault with a firearm, and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon enhancement.

Bigbeaver entered a not-guilty plea in June 2021 after being charged with first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree harm equivalent to torture, and attempting to elude police.

Fraizer's body was discovered in a small body of water in the 1000 block of Pacific Avenue Spur in Kelso more than a month after he was reported missing. His death was ruled a homicide, reported the coroner, stating he died of exposure or drowning following blunt-force trauma to the head.

According to the probable cause statement obtained by The Daily News, on June 2, 2021, Larsen told police during an interview that he and his friend Christian Bergman were smoking meth when they saw a nude Fraizer walking down the Pacific Ave Spur toward North Pacific.

The document says Larsen told police he confronted Frazier and Frazier entered Bergman's vehicle, climbing into the trunk, and Larsen beat Frazier, and also stunned him multiple times with a taser.