 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Man sentenced Wednesday in Kelso death case from 2021

  • 0
Joshua Frazier

Joshua Frazier was last seen on Jan. 7, 2021 near Holt's Quik Chek in Kelso. A man was recently sentenced with connection to Frazier's death. 

 KPD, contributed

A man accused of the 2021 kidnapping and assault of a 31-year-old Kelso man, who later died, agreed to a plea deal in December with the Cowlitz County Prosecutor's Office in exchange for testimony in another case and was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help

Court documents state 33-year-old Jerrie Larsen agreed to enter a guilty plea to second-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment in exchange for testifying against James E. Bigbeaver, who, according to previous news reports, admitted to police to beating a nude Joshua Fraizer.

People are also reading…

Larsen was initially charged with one count of first-degree kidnapping with a firearm enhancement, second-degree assault with a firearm, and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon enhancement.

A Lewis County judge in July 2022 sentenced William Thompson, the man convicted for the March 2020 murder of trooper Justin R. Schaffer, to 45 years in prison.

Bigbeaver entered a not-guilty plea in June 2021 after being charged with first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree harm equivalent to torture, and attempting to elude police.

Fraizer's body was discovered in a small body of water in the 1000 block of Pacific Avenue Spur in Kelso more than a month after he was reported missing. His death was ruled a homicide, reported the coroner, stating he died of exposure or drowning following blunt-force trauma to the head.

According to the probable cause statement obtained by The Daily News, on June 2, 2021, Larsen told police during an interview that he and his friend Christian Bergman were smoking meth when they saw a nude Fraizer walking down the Pacific Ave Spur toward North Pacific.

The document says Larsen told police he confronted Frazier and Frazier entered Bergman's vehicle, climbing into the trunk, and Larsen beat Frazier, and also stunned him multiple times with a taser.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Missouri House of Representatives introduces dress code for women

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News