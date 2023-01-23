 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man sent to hospital in I-5 crash Sunday in Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK — A two-car crash Sunday night on Interstate 5 sent one driver to the hospital, according to the Washington State Patrol.

According to a press release, the crash occurred at about 7:12 p.m. on the northbound I-5 near milepost 49 in Castle Rock when a vehicle attempted to change lanes at a “high rate" of speed, striking another vehicle in the process.

The second vehicle crashed into the freeway’s guardrail and flipped on its roof.

David R. Fox, 61, of Port Angeles suffered minor injuries and has since been arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault. The second driver Tucker L. Burk, 23, of Bothell, was transported to St. John Medical Center due to injuries he sustained in the crash.

The Washington State Patrol impounded both Fox’s 2019 Honda Accord and Burk’s 2001 Ram truck. Both vehicles are described as totaled.

