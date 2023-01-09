Man rescued from West Longview slough, then picked up on warrant Sunday

A 26-year-old Longview man was rescued from a West Longview slough Sunday and then picked up on an outstanding warrant.

David A. Velazquez, Jr., 26, was found clinging to the side of a dock Sunday morning in a West Longview slough, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue spokesperson Bryan Ditterick.

He was later booked on an outstanding misdemeanor assault warrant in Longview.

Fire crews responded to the scene just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, after receiving an emergency call from a bystander near the 5000 block of Pacific Way, in the residential area near the building for the Consolidated Diking Improvement District 1.

Amy Blain, diking district manager, told The Daily News Velazquez was trespassing at the time.

Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman said Velazquez was walking in the "wrong spot" when he fell into the body of water. A bystander, who lived nearby, heard the man yell for help and plowed into the gate with their vehicle and called 911.

Sheriff's deputies used another entrance to access the injured man, said Thurman.

It's unknown how long Velazquez was in the water. Still, Ditterick said Velazquez suffered from hypothermia and a shoulder injury when first responders transported him to PeaceHealth St. John's Medical Center.

Thurman said the man was cited for trespassing and then released, but he was handed over to Longview police and booked on an outstanding assault warrant.

Blain also said the facility's pumps were not on while Velazquez was in the water.