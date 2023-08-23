A man is charged with second-degree burglary for allegedly drinking beverages he didn't pay for while carrying a hatchet at the WinCo Foods supermarket in Longview's Triangle Center.

At about 7 p.m., Aug. 14 a WinCo loss prevention employee told police David Andrew Norton, 52, was inside drinking beverages he didn't pay for, as stated in the probable cause statement.

The employee told police Norton had already thrown away an empty glass bottle. The total cost of the drink was $0.98.

According to the probable cause statement, the arriving police officers cuffed Norton before reading him his Miranda rights, as he was still carrying the hatchet.

Norton was also allegedly trespassing when at WinCo because he is banned from all of the chain's stores due to a previous incident.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Cowlitz County Superior Court. Bail was set at $20,000 and he was in Cowlitz County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.

According to court documents, Norton was arrested earlier this year for trespassing at Bob's Sporting Goods in Longview because he is also banned from that property.

He allegedly entered Bob's and officers witnessed Norton pushing a WinCo shopping cart. After searching him, officers reported finding a loaded black Hi-Point 9mm pistol in Norton's back pocket.

He later plead guilty in that case to a felony criminal mischief charge, was sentenced to five months in county jail, and was served a $500 fine.