An executive at JH Kelly is facing an assault charge after someone accused him of inappropriately touching during the company’s centennial celebration in March.

Robert William Harris, 57, of Longview pleaded not guilty Wednesday in a Cowlitz County District Court to a fourth-degree assault charge, a gross misdemeanor; his next hearing is set for Sept. 28.

He was not required to post bail and was able to leave under his own recognizance. Harris, via an email from his attorney, declined to provide a statement to police.

Harris’s Vancouver-based attorney, Jon J. McMullen, did confirm to The Daily News that Harris is employed at JH Kelly as an executive. The company website identifies a Bob Harris as executive vice president of business development.

The alleged victim made a formal statement about the March incident at the Longview Police Department station on May 8, according to the incident report.

On March 17, the alleged victim, along with friends, attended JH Kelly’s 100th anniversary celebration at the Cowlitz County Event Center in Longview. They arrived about 7 p.m. and left about 2 1/2 hours later, but the complainant victim was unsure what time the incident occurred.

The report noted the complainant was engaged in a conversation with a friend when Harris first approached to inquire if they had seen his wife at the party.

As part of an ongoing joke, the friend replied that Harris’s wife might be socializing with another man.

According to the report, Harris said something like, “How about this?” or “I have nothing to worry about,” allegedly reaching over with an open hand and grabbing the complainant in the groin area.

Harris walked away after being shouted at by the alleged victim’s friend, to which Harris replied that he was doing a “cup check,” according to the incident report.

He allegedly tried to grab the complainant a second time in the same area, but the person stepped away from Harris, who reportedly then walked away.

In a May 10 interview, the friend told police that she had known both the victim and Harris for years and went on to characterize Harris as a “line-stepper.”

The friend reported that Harris phoned to apologize for the incident, explaining that he had intended the interaction to be taken as a joke, he was not drinking and thought of the complainant as “one of the boys.”

Since the confrontation, the alleged victim told police that they have been experiencing nightmares of being sexually assaulted and, at times, blame themselves for the chance encounter.